Barcelona FC suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of German Club Bayern Munich at the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Kerala's meme-makers do not need much to churn out hilarious content on the latest events in the world. Needless to say, when Spanish football club Barcelona FC suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of Germany's Bayern Munich on Friday, the state's social media content creators had a field day.

The German club thrashed the La Liga side 8-2 to go through to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. While five of the ten goals were scored in the first 45 minutes of the match on Friday, the second half saw Barcelona trailing, with Bayern scoring four more goals to win the game. Bayern Munich will now play against France's Lyon in the semifinals scheduled for this week.

A torrent of memes was unleashed following Friday's match on Malayalam Twitter and Facebook, targeted at Messi and Barcelona and especially at Messi fans in the state. Messi (33) is the captain of both Barcelona FC as well as the Argentina national team.

Even the Kozhikode District Collector couldn’t help but make jokes at the expense of Barca. On Saturday, the Collector’s official Facebook page shared a post warning people to follow COVID-19 protocols by taking a dig at the club’s defeat. The post reads, ‘Prathirodham Paaliyal, 8inte Pani Kittum’, which roughly translates to “if you don’t follow precautions, you’ll face the consequences.” His caption read “Nobody is safe, be alert,” perhaps referring to Barcelona fans being extremely confident about winning the match earlier.

Here are some of the other funny memes:

A meme from the Prithviraj-Suraj Venjaramoodu 2020 flick Driving Licence, makes a joke about Bayern scoring 8 goals against Barca which only managed two. In the meme, Prithviraj (represented as a Barca fan) is told, "To be able to get a driver's licence, you need to make an eight (drive the car in the shape of the number 8)." The next panel shows an upset Prithviraj, tears up the licence application saying "I don't need a bloody licence”.

Salim Kumar sheds tears after waking up to see the clock showing 8:02 am. The meme takes a dig at Barca losing 8-2 to Bayern.

Another one from the 2012 Mohanlal-Amala Paul starrer Run Baby Run. Amala Paul is Coutinho, a Barcelona player on loan to Bayern, who scores two more goals post half time to take the score to 8-2. The post indicates that Coutinho's goal is an insult to injury to Barca and its fans - with Mohanlal saying 'that is personal' at the end of the meme.

Another meme shows actor Balu Varghese, a Barca fan, waking up terrified after his mother says "wake up it is 9 already.” While the mother was referring to the time, the meme shows Balu asking "Ohh did those fellows score again”, as the score was 8 -2 at the end of the match.

One meme shows Dulquer, a Barca fan, bawling away after he hears his mother say "wake up it is already 8 am".

A crying Barca fan (Suraj Venjaramoodu) after seeing that the UEFA Champions League emblem has 8 stars.

A still from the 2020 film Ayyappanum Koshiyum shows Prithviraj about to attack Biju Menon, a cop, for detaining him in the police station. The meme represents Prithviraj as an angry Barca fan who flips his lid after his girlfriend texts him 'Good N8'.

A meme taken from Maheshinte Prathikaram shows Fahadh Faasil (Barcelona FC) giving Soubin (the referee) a death glare after the latter says, "I am the only one left to score a goal now'. Bayern Munich's Coutinho and Muller scored two goals each, with Lewandowski, Kimmich, Gnabry, Perisic scoring 1 each.