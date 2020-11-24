Pictures from Aishwarya Lekshmi and Tovino’s ‘Kaanekkaane’ sets released

The actors last worked together for the critically acclaimed film ‘Mayaanadhi’ in 2017.

Flix Mollywood

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Tovino Thomas are teaming up for the upcoming film Kaanekkaane, which is being directed by Manu Ashokan. The two actors are working together after the critically acclaimed film Mayaanadhi released in 2017. A few stills from the shooting spot of Kaanekkaane have been shared online and we can see the lead actors in a discussion with the director.

One picture from the official handle of the film came with the caption, “About team work, conversations and reflections. Aishwarya and Tovino are seen discussing a scene with our director Manu Ashokan and chief associate director Saneesh Sebastian. Kaanekkaane- As You Watch, now rolling.”

Kaanekkaane is penned by popular screenwriter duo Bobby and Sanjay. Besides the lead actors Tovino and Aishwarya, the film also has Suraj Venjaramoodu and Shruti Ramachandran playing pivotal roles with Prem Prakash and Rony David Raj forming the supporting cast.

Kaanekkaane is bankrolled by TR Shamsudeen, under the banner Dreamcatcher. As for the technical crew, Alby Antony has been roped in as the cinematographer and Abhilash Balachandran as the editor. Ranjin Raj will be composing the tunes for this flick with Dileep Nath in charge of the art department.

While Kaanekkaane is taking shape, Tovino has a number of films in his kitty including Minnal Murali. Directed by Basil Joseph, the superhero film is bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. Minnal Murali is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Tovino revealed earlier that this superhero film will have oodles of comedy attracting the family audience.

There was an announcement last month about Tovino’s new project titled Varavu. It will be directed by Rakesh Mantodi who has scripted Godha and Thira. Varavu is co-written by Rakesh Mantodi in association with Saresh Malayankandi and Manu Manjith. Another film of Tovino that’s in the making is Kala. During the filming of a fight sequence for this film, the actor recently sustained internal injuries following which he was in the ICU for a few days.



