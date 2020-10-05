In pictures: Actor Meghana Raj shares pictures of baby shower

The baby shower had a life-size cutout of her husband, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, next to her.

Flix Sandalwood

Actor Meghana Raj shared pictures from her baby shower on Sunday, with a life-size cutout of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja next to her. Chiranjeevi Sarja died in June after a cardiac arrest.

In the pictures, Meghana can be seen wearing a green and pink saree and sitting on a chair, flanked by her family and friends.

She also shared a black and white photo, with just her and the cut-out of Chiranjeevi Sarja, saying this is how he wanted things to be.

“My two most special beings this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA,” she captioned the image.

In one of the photos she shared, her brother-in-law Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana Shankar and the rest of the family can be seen.

Images of the baby shower went viral, with thousands commenting on the pictures.

Meghana was reported to be four months pregnant at the time of her husband’s death. However, there were rumours that she gave birth a few weeks ago, which she later said was not true.

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 39 in June. The couple got married in 2018 after dating for many years.

A month after the actor's sudden demise Meghana had posted a family photo on Instagram which also has a picture of her late husband in the background.

In terms of work, Meghana's Selfie Mummy along with actor Srujan Lokesh is awaiting a theatrical release.