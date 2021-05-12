Pics: Thiruvananthapuram railway station inundated after bout of heavy rains

The Indian Meteorological Department has stated that Thiruvananthapuram is likely to receive heavy showers on Wednesday, May 12, as well.

In the heavy rains that lashed Thiruvananthapuram district on Tuesday evening, parts of the city, including Thiruvananthapuram railway station, were waterlogged. Visuals from the railway station premises showed that water had entered into the railway tracks and inside the station building. According to reports, waterlogging was also reported in the bus terminal in the city, and in places like Chala market, Thampanoor and East Fort. Inundation was also reported in many houses in the region.

The district on Tuesday received 77 millimetres of rainfall till 8.30 pm on May 11, reported ANI. In a statement on Wednesday morning, IMD added that the district is likely to receive heavy showers on Wednesday, May 12, as well. According to IMD, Thiruvananthapuram district may witness waterlogging on major roads leading to traffic congestion, waterlogging or flooding in many parts of low-lying areas and river banks. The IMD added that the uprooting of trees may cause damages to the power sector and there may be partial damages to kutcha houses and huts."

On Tuesday, not just Thiruvananthapuram, parts of other districts including Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Thrissur also received moderate showers.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for various districts, predicting the formation of a low-pressure area in southeast Arabian Sea, which is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm. An orange colour code warning, implying authorities to stay prepared to initiate action, has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts are also under the orange colour code warning for May 15, Saturday.

Meanwhile, a yellow colour code warning, directing district authorities to stay updated on changing weather conditions, has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam for May 14 and to Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur for May 15. Fishermen who are out at sea have been advised to come back to shore by Wednesday night (May 12), as the sea is expected to be very rough in the coming days. Squally wind speed reaching upto 70 kilometres per hour is expected in Kerala shores for Thursday (May 13) and Friday (May 14).

