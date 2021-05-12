IMD issues rainfall warning for Kerala, cyclonic storm likely to form over Arabian Sea

A low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around May 14, IMD said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of a low pressure area in southeast Arabian Sea that is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16. Following the prediction, IMD has issued a rainfall warning for Kerala and Lakshadweep for the coming days.

A red colour code warning, implying authorities to take action, has been issued for Lakshadweep for May 15. Meanwhile, orange colour code warnings, implying authorities are to be prepared, are issued for Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts on May 14 and 15 and to Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha for May 15. Meanwhile, yellow colour code warning has been issued to Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam for May 14 and to Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur for May 15. A yellow warning asks the authorities to remain updated on the changing weather conditions.

Districts with orange warning, can witness upto 204.4 millimetres of isolated heavy rainfall. According to IMD, "A low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around May 14 morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards across southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify gradually. It may intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over east central Arabian Sea around May 16 and continue to move north-northwestwards."

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over Kerala and Lakshadweep on May 14 and 15, IMD stated. Fishermen are also not advised not to venture out to the southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comoria and Lakshadweep areas, along and off Kerala coast from the morning of May 13 and east central Arabian sea and along and off Karnataka coasts from May 14, along and off Maharashtra and Goa coasts from May 15. The IMD has also asked fishermen in sea to return back to the coast by May 12 night.

Meanwhile, some district administrations have also started measures to tackle the predicted heavy rainfall in the regions. Ernakulam District Collector has issued directions to local bodies prone to flooding, to start preparations as part of measures required to open relief camps if needed.