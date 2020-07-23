Popular Tollywood actor Nithiin, known for his work in Bheeshma among other films, got engaged to his girlfriend Shalini on Wednesday, at his residence in Hyderabad. The official announcement was made by the actor on his social media handles. He also shared photographs of their engagement ceremony.

“Aaaand ENGAGED!!” actor Nithiin wrote on his Twitter account.



In the pictures that were shared, Nithiin is seen wearing a traditional kurta-pyjama while Shalini is in a beautiful red and gold saree.





Earlier, the couple had announced their wedding date. According to this, the actor will get married to Shalini on July 26 at 8.30 pm in Hyderabad. The event will be held in tune with the lockdown guidelines imposed by the

Telangana government.



In a recent communication, it was also revealed that they would marry in Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, and that the families of Nithiin and Shalini had invited only ‘limited guests’.



As reported earlier, Shalini is an MBA graduate who studied in the United Kingdom (UK) and the couple has known each other for several years.

Nithiin and Shalini's wedding ceremonies had already begun with the ‘pasupu kumkuma’ function held in the month of February. However, the ceremonies were halted with the implementation of the lockdown in March.Nithiin is the son of noted producer, distributor and exhibitor Sudhakar in Tollywood.On the work front, Nithiin is currently starring in Range De and Check, for which shooting is ongoing. He is also lined up for a remake of Andhadhun with Merlapaka Gandhi, and another film, Power Peta, with Krishna Chaitanya.The actor’s recent movie Bheeshma was a moderate hit. The movie starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The actor started his career with Jayam under Teja's direction in Tollywood in the year 2002.Celebrities have been getting engaged or married in Tollywood amid the lockdown. Earlier, Rana made his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj official. Actor Nikhil Siddharth also married his girlfriend Pallavi on May 14. Producer Dil Raju also got married during the lockdown.