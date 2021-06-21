In pics: Sai Pallavi shows off mehendi design that she drew herself

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will next be seen in the Telugu movies ‘Love Story’, ‘Virata Parvam’ and ‘Shyam Singha Roy’.

Sai Pallavi sent her fans into a frenzy online with her latest post on Instagram. The Premam actor took to social media on June 18, Friday to post photos where she is seen flaunting mehendi that she applied herself. In the picture, Sai Pallavi is seen wearing a festive yellow dress. Shot against a scenic backdrop, the new images hint that the actor might be attending a wedding ceremony. “Self love #btw #IdrewIt #righthandyettobepampered,” Sai Pallavi wrote while sharing the photo on Instagram.

Earlier, the actor shared pictures of herself, her sister Pooja Kannan and others, who are reportedly her cousins. Sai Pallavi captioned the photos as 'Maduve Squad', which translates to marriage in Kannada and her mother tongue Badaga. Taking into view Sai Pallavi’s last two Instagram posts, fans are guessing that she is attending a relative’s wedding in her hometown, Nilgiris.

The actor’s sister Pooja Kannan too shared photos showing the mehendi design on her hands, which according to her caption was applied by Sai Pallavi as well. Pooja wrote on Instagram,“Mehendi Artist - @saipallavi.senthamarai #brotherswedding.”

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi has a number of releases such as Shyam Singha Roy, Love Story and Virata Parvam in the pipeline. Team Shyam Singha Roy released a special poster on May 9 to mark Sai Pallavi’s birthday. With a trident in her hands, Sai Pallavi sports a fierce look in a red saree. The poster is in line with Durga Puja festivities. Reportedly, based on the theme of reincarnation, Shyam Singha Roy will feature actors Nani, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in prominent roles. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment.

The theatrical release of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s romantic drama Love Story has been postponed in view of the second wave of coronavirus. The Sekhar Kammula directorial is produced by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

The release of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s highly anticipated film Virata Parvam, which was scheduled for theatrical release on April 30, has also been postponed because of the rising COVID-19 cases. The announcement was made on April 14. The period drama also features actors Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra and Easwari Rao among others in other prominent roles.