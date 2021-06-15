In pics: Sai Pallavi is casual and chic in photo with family

Actor Sai Pallavi stunned fans recently after uploading group photos from her Instagram handle on Monday. Flaunting a no-makeup look, the actor is seen along with her sister Pooja Kannan and others who are reportedly her cousins. Donning a pair of loose fit jeans, striped crop top and a hair bun, the actor sports a chic yet casual look in the photos. Sharing the photos, Sai Pallavi wrote “Maduve squad”, which translates to marriage in Kannada and the actor’s mother tongue Badaga. Based on the backdrop and Sai Pallavi’s caption, fans are guessing that she is attending a relative’s marriage at her hometown, Nilgiris.

Earlier, Sai Pallavi posted photos from a photoshoot on Instagram. Looking dreamy in a sky-blue saree, the actor shared four images from the photoshoot. The Love Story actor, who has been speaking up against unrealistic beauty standards, also said: “P.S. The pictures have been retouched !!!!”

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi has a number of movies in her pipeline that are currently in different phases of production. On May 9, the makers of her upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy, released a birthday poster for the actor. The poster features Sai Pallavi in a red saree, holding a trident with its tips on fire. The actor is seen sporting a fierce look while surrounded by women in the background in similar red sarees, indicating the festivities during Durga Puja.

Reportedly based on the theme of reincarnation, the movie stars actors Nani, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

The Rahul Sankrityan directorial is partly set in West Bengal. The project is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment. Mickey J Meyer is on board as the music composer of the film, and Sanu John Varghese has been roped in for cinematography. The film has editing by Naveen Nooli.

Sai Pallavi will also be seen in upcoming Telugu films Love Story and Virata Parvam.