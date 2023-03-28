In pics: Rana, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal and others attend Ram Charanâ€™s birthday bash

Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday on March 27 at his father Chiranjeeviâ€™s residence, with many Tollywood stars and filmmakers in attendance.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Ram Charan, who turned 38 on Monday, March 27, celebrated his birthday with a star-studded party in Hyderabad. Hosted at his father and Telugu star Chiranjeeviâ€™s residence, the event was attended by many popular stars and filmmakers including director of RRR SS Rajamouli, and Oscar-winning music composer of the song â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™ MM Keeravani. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh, Ram Charan's long-time friend Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka were also in attendance. Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni too attended the event along with Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. Filmmakers Prashanth Neel and Sukumar also made it to the party. The RRR team, including producer DVV Danayya, cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and SS Karthikeya were also present.

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's family : Akhil, Nagarjuna, Amala, Naga Chaitanya (From L to R)

Actor Kajal Agarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu

Music Composer M M Keeravani

Filmmaker Sukumar

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel

Actor Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Rana Daggubati