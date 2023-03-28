Actor Ram Charan, who turned 38 on Monday, March 27, celebrated his birthday with a star-studded party in Hyderabad. Hosted at his father and Telugu star Chiranjeeviâ€™s residence, the event was attended by many popular stars and filmmakers including director of RRR SS Rajamouli, and Oscar-winning music composer of the song â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™ MM Keeravani. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh, Ram Charan's long-time friend Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka were also in attendance. Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni too attended the event along with Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. Filmmakers Prashanth Neel and Sukumar also made it to the party. The RRR team, including producer DVV Danayya, cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and SS Karthikeya were also present.
Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana
Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's family : Akhil, Nagarjuna, Amala, Naga Chaitanya (From L to R)
Actor Kajal Agarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu
Music Composer M M Keeravani
Filmmaker Sukumar
Filmmaker Prashanth Neel
Actor Vijay Deverakonda
Actor Rana Daggubati