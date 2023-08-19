In pics: Rahul Gandhi rides bike to Pangong lake, reminisces about his fatherâ€™s words

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi rode a KTM 390 Duke motorbike from Leh to the picturesque Pangong lake, and recalled his father Rajiv Gandhiâ€™s fondness for the place.

Congress leader and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a trip to Ladakh, rode a KTM 390 Duke motorbike from Leh city to the picturesque Pangong lake on Saturday, August 19. In an Instagram post, the senior Congress leader said: "On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world."

Rahul arrived in Leh on Thursday afternoon, and will stay in Ladakh till August 25. On Friday, he interacted with youngsters in Leh and also attended a football match. On Sunday, August 20, he will pay tribute to his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at the Pangong lake. He is also set to visit Kargil and address a public meeting there.

During his visit to the Karol Bagh bike market in Delhi earlier this year, Rahul had mentioned that he owns a Duke 390 bike but he hardly rides it in the city due to security concerns. The owner of a bike shop had shown Rahul a photograph of his visit to the Pangong lake on his bike.