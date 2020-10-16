In pics: Prithviraj celebrates b'day with family, friends and an 'Aadu Jeevitham' cake

The actor turned 38 on Friday.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Prithviraj turns 38 and had a fun celebration with his family and friends. The actor and filmmaker who has many challenging projects at hand ushered in his birthday with wife and producer Supriya, brother and actor Indrajith, sister-in-law and fashion designer Poornima Indrajith. Close friends Dulquer Salman and his wife Amal Sufiya also were at the party.

Prithviraj's cake this year had a goat's face on it. For anyone who finds that a little strange, that's because the actor is starring in the adaptation of Benyamin's acclaimed book 'Aadu Jeevitham' or a goat's life. The project directed by Blessy is in the final stages of its making. The crew of the movie were in fact stranded in Jordan for many days when the pandemic struck and were repartiated in May.

Prithviraj shared a picture of his cake with the caption, 'If you know, you know'.

Poornima Indrajith and Indrajith shared pictures from the party.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan also shared pictures from the party and said that the best part of the lockdown was that they all got to spend more time together.

Actor Nazriya, who played Prithviraj's sister in the film Koode also shared a note for the actor on his birthday.

Actor Manju Warrier also took to social media wishing Prithviraj on his birthday.