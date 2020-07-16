In pics: Popular Malayalam TV anchor Meera Anil marries businessman Vishnu

The wedding was scheduled for June 5 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flix Entertainment

Popular Malayalam television host Meera Anil got married to Vishnu, a businessman, at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The function was attended by a few close relatives of the bride and groom, and the ceremony followed all the COVID-19 protocols. The restrictions have been put in place by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The wedding photos are already viral on social media. Meera, who looked radiant, wore an indigo striped traditional set mundu while Vishnu was in an ethnic mundu with golden border. Meera wore traditional and minimal jewellery.

After the tying of the thaali, they also exchanged tulsi garlands. Meera could be seen crying out of happiness in their wedding video. Actor Jagadeesh, director-actor Lal, actor Tini Tom and singer Rimi Tomy wished her a happy and prosperous married life.

"All wishes to Meera and Vishnu.Let you both have a wonderful life. May others feel jealous of you couple. You both are the best match. May you both live happily together till death," Rimi said. The singer is a close friend of Meera's.

Vishnu is from Thiruvalla of Pathanamthitta. Their wedding was scheduled for June 5 and was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple got engaged in January. Their engagement photos too had gone viral. Earlier in many interviews, Meera had said that theirs was an arranged marriage.

Meera is the host of one of the longest running comedy reality TV shows, Comedy Stars, on Asianet. She has been anchoring the show for the past seven years. She has also worked as a host for many stage shows, movie audio launch functions and award functions.

Meera has acted in Rajesh Pillai's Mili, in which Nivin Pauly and Amala Paul played the lead roles. The film was about a depressed young woman and how she comes out of her insecurities.

Photos by MoonWedlock