In pics: This pet store in Kerala is selling Onam outfits for pets

“After all, pets are also part of the family,” say the owners of Just Dogs, a pet store at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi.

For most people in Kerala, buying an ‘onakkodi’ — the customary new dress for Onam — is an annual practice. But, why limit it to humans, when pet animals, too, can celebrate Onam with an onakkodi? This Onam, a pet store in Kochi is making the onakkodi custom inclusive of pets. “After all, pets are also part of the family,” say the owners of Just Dogs, a pet store at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi.

Just Dogs, a high-end pet store that sells accessories and food items for pet animals, is selling a wide variety of specially handloomed Onam outfits. The traditional Kerala style outfits with ‘kasavu’ range from bows, shirts and tuxedos to frocks. For female pets, the store sells dresses made of Kancheepuram silk. Prices range between Rs 999 and 2,300. Notably, the handloom dresses have been launched in collaboration with the artisans of Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, a famous handloom centre in the state.

“Pets are also like kids in the family. It is from this thought that the concept about launching Onakodi for pets set in,” says Abe Sam Thomas, partner of Just Dogs. Abe adds that though it has been only a few days since the endeavour was launched, the pet store has been receiving wide responses from customers in and out of Kerala.

Just Dogs has also shared some adorable photos of pet dogs who are clad in Onam outfits on their Instagram page. The store also ships the Onam outfits pan India. Visit their Instagram page here.