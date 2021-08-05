Pics of Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan from â€˜Laal Singh Chaddhaâ€™ shoot go viral

â€˜Laal Singh Chaddhaâ€™ marks Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s Bollywood debut. The Advait Chandan directorial also stars actor Kareena Kapoor in a lead role.

Telugu actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, the son of actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars actor Aamir Khan in the lead. Photos of the actors, along with other members from the team, have gone viral on social media. Naga Chaitanya recently shared images from the movieâ€™s shoot in Ladakh. Laal Singh Chadda is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is written by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. It also stars Kareena Kapoor as the female lead.

In the earlier photos, both Aamir and Naga Chaitanya were seen in army uniforms. Meanwhile, the new photos feature actors Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and producer Kiran Rao. Director Advait too is seen in some of the photos, which are shot in scenic locations. In one of the viral photos, we see Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, with their son Azad. Naga Chaitanya is seen sporting a casual look in a black T-shirt and white jeans. He is likely to sport a clean-shaven look with a thick moustache, as seen in the photo.

According to reports, the team is currently completing one of the schedules in Kashmir. Sharing the new photos that have surfaced online, several fans have been using the hashtags #AamirKhan, #AkkineniNagaChaitanya and #LaalSinghChaddha and requesting makers to provide updates from the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of popular 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and Sally Field in significant roles.



Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya also awaits the release of the upcoming Tollywood film Love Story. Helmed by director Sekhar Kammula, who also directed Fidaa, the movie stars actor Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Love Story was slated to hit the big screens on April 14, but the makers decided to postpone its release in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Naga Chaitanya has also wrapped up shooting for Vikram K Kumar directorial Thank You.