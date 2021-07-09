Naga Chaitanya makes Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Naga Chaitanya revealed the news by posting a photo of him with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan.

Flix Cinema

Telugu actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, who is also the son of Akkineni Nagarjuna, is making his Bollywood debut with the key role of Bala in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has joined the team which is currently shooting an important schedule in Ladakh. The news is now official with Naga Chaitanya posting a picture from the shooting spot on Twitter. Naga Chaitanya wrote that he was grateful in the post, along with hashtags #Bala and #Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya can be seen alongside Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan in the photo. Both the actors are in the army uniform.

The movie is being jointly bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is written by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. It also stars Kareena Kapoor as the female lead.

According to sources, Naga Chaitanya underwent a strict fitness regimen to train for the role. Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

On the Tollywood front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the much-awaited movie Love Story with Sai Pallavi as the female lead. It is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The movie which was supposed to have a theatrical release on April 14, 2021, was postponed by the makers due to the second wave of the pandemic. Naga Chaitanya has also wrapped up shooting for his upcoming project Thank You under the direction of Vikram K Kumar.

Meanwhile, his father Akkineni Nagarjuna will also be seen playing a key role in another Bollywood film Brahmasthra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt among others. Actor Samantha Akkineni, a popular south Indian actor and Naga Chaitanya's wife, made her Bollywood debut with season 2 of The Family Man, which had a release on Amazon Prime Video recently.

Read: Personal freedom is like breathing: 'Sara's' director Jude interview