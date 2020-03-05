Pics: Lavish sets at Bengaluru Palace Grounds for minister Sriramulu’s daughter’s wedding

The wedding is expected to see over a lakh guests in attendance.

news Wedding

The last leg of a nine-day wedding celebration of Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu's daughter will be held on Thursday in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds.

The pre-muhurat events began on Wednesday night and arrangements have been made for over a lakh guests expected on Thursday. Sriramulu's daughter Rakshita is marrying Lalith Sanjeev Reddy, an MBA graduate in a nine-day affair that began in Ballari on February 27.

Those close to Sriramulu sought to play down suggestions that the wedding will be one of the costliest in Karnataka's history along the lines of the lavish wedding hosted by mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy in 2016 when his daughter Brahmani got married.

"The budget is not close to Rs 500 crore as reported in some sections of the media. This is a traditional wedding ceremony and we have made arrangements for a large number of visitors," a person who works with Sriramulu told TNM. A source close to Sriramulu, however, confirmed that the wedding is expected to be a multi-crore affair.

Costume designer Saniya Sardharia, who is the official stylist of Kannada actors Yash and Radhika Pandit, and make-up artists involved in Deepika Padukone's wedding have been roped in by Sriramulu for the wedding.

Two separate sets were erected at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. One of the planned sets is based on Hampi's Virupaksha temple, a source close to Sriramulu said. 200 people were deployed for decorating the set with flowers.

On Wednesday night, festivities including the vara pooja and the pre-muhurat events took place. Sriramulu and his long-time friend Janardhana Reddy were both present at the event.

The haldi programme was held on March 1 and the mehendi programme was held on March 3. It has been a busy week for Sriramulu, who is juggling his duties at wedding ceremonies with meetings with health officials in the state after a techie from Hyderabad working in Bengaluru tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

On Wednesday after news emerged that two coworkers of the Hyderabad techie working in Bengaluru had tested negative for the virus, Sriramulu handed over duties of addressing the press conference over the issue to Dr. Sudhakar, the Medical Education Minister.





Dignitaries from Karnataka's political and film circles are expected to gather at the lavish ceremony to be hosted on Thursday.