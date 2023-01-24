In Pics: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s opulent wedding

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married on Monday, January 23, at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

Flix Wedding

Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty got married on Monday, January 23, at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding ceremony and other pre-wedding rituals were a private affair, attended by family members and friends. ““In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” Athiya and Rahul wrote on their Instagram handles while sharing pictures from their wedding. Among the wedding guests were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Ishant Sharma, Varun Aaron, Anshula Kapoor, according to NDTV.

Athiya and Rahul have reportedly been dating for a few years now. While the two of them have never officially talked about their relationship, they have been spotted together many times. They have often also posted photos with each other on social media. They were recently in Dubai where they celebrated the New Year together and shared images on Instagram.

A video of Suniel Shetty has gone viral, in which he is heard telling the media waiting outside the venue to wait, as the couple would pose for pictures after the wedding. In the video posted on celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani's account, Suniel was seen getting out of his car and walking up to the photographers. He was heard telling them: "Aa rahe hain hum log. Kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko." In a few other videos shared on Twitter, guests were seen dancing at the sangeet ceremony on Sunday, which was attended by family members and members of the film fraternity.