In pics: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotraâ€™s destination wedding in Jaisalmer

The wedding took place on Tuesday at Suryagarh, a luxury hotel in Jaisalmer.

Flix Wedding

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Tuesday, February 7. The wedding ceremony took place on a special â€˜mandapâ€™ (platform) decorated with flowers in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace hotel. A few pre-wedding rituals including the mehendi, sangeet and haldi ceremonies were also held earlier at the same venue. The wedding ceremony, including the â€˜varmalaâ€™ (exchange of garlands) and â€˜pherasâ€™ (making rounds around a fire), took place in the courtyard of the hotel on Tuesday.

Sharing their first photos on social media after the marriage, Kiara wrote as caption, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The wedding was attended by their families and close friends from the film industry. The talk of the town was the special welcome party that was organised for the guests, notably Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, in which Sidharth arrived wearing a black sherwani, colour coordinated with the gown that Kiara wore. The theme of the sangeet ceremony, however, was all white, from the decor to the outfits worn by the guests. And alcohol was served to guests using a jet spray.

For the wedding to be remembered as much for its decor as for anything else, more than 30 types of flowers were flown in from overseas. Kiara and Sidharthâ€™s garland was made of red roses.

At the sangeets, Kiara and Sidharth kept the tempo up. Both of them danced to their first romantic song Raatan Lambiyan Lambiyan Re, Kate Tere Sangeyaan Sangeyaan Re. Kiara-Sidharth's own romance also took off with this Shershaah song sung in the film by Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal and Tanishk Bagchi.

From Tuesday morning, there was much activity both outside and inside the hotel. According to reports, there was heavy security at the venue, with the hotel staff members, guards and drivers being allowed to enter only after thorough checks. The wedding venue Suryagarh is a luxury heritage hotel located in the Thar desert. For destination weddings, the hotel provides two gardens and courtyards, 83 rooms and air connectivity to Jaisalmer.

With IANS inputs