In pics: DKSâ€™s daughter Aisshwarya marries CCD founder Siddarthaâ€™s son Amartya

The ceremony, which took place at a private hotel in Bengaluru, was streamed live on Facebook.

Aisshwarya, the daughter of Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, married Amartya, the son of Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha, on Sunday. Amartya is the grandson of BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. The ceremony took place at a private hotel in Bengaluru. The two got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in November last year.

Pictures from the ceremony show Aisshwarya dressed in a traditional red and white saree with a red blouse and golden embroidery, while Amartya wore an embroidered white kurta. DK Shivakumar wore a white kurta and a pink stole while Aisshwaryaâ€™s mother Usha was dressed in a pink and golden saree. Siddharthaâ€™s mother also draped a golden and pink saree.

DK Shivakumar also shared a live stream of the ceremony on his Facebook profile. Several political leaders such as former Karnataka Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy also attended and greeted the newly-wed couple.

Watch the ceremony here:

Aisshwarya and Amartya got engaged in November and the event that was held in Bengaluru was attended by family and close friends of both the families. During the engagement, Amartya and Aishwarya chose simple, baby pink-themed outfits. Amartya wore a pink sherwani set with churidar, with a neckpiece. Aishwarya looked resplendent in a pink embellished glitter lehenga, and completed the look with a silver jewellery set. DK Shivakumar could be seen in a blue silk kurta with a panche (veshti), while his wife Usha wore an orange sari with pistachio green border.

Amartya has been handling the Coffee Day business since his father's demise in July last year. Aisshwarya manages Global Academy of Technology, an engineering college founded by DK Shivakumar.

The alliance between the two families is touted to further strengthen the longstanding relationship between Shivakumar and SM Krishna.