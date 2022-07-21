Pics: Dhanush wears a veshti to Mumbai premiere of The Gray Man

Dhanush has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Russo Brothers’ upcoming film ‘The Gray Man’ which is premiering on Netflix on July 22.

Flix Cinema

Actor Dhanush attended the premiere of his upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man on Wednesday, July 20, in Mumbai. Dhanush left everyone surprised with his choice of attire for the event. Dhanush opted to wear a white veshti, white half sleeve shirt and sandals. He had attended the event along with the directors of the movie, the popular filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, who are known as the Russo Brothers.

Dhanush also met Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal at the premier. Images and videos of both the actors hugging and greeting each other have gone viral online. In addition to the film’s cast, actors Jacqueline Fernandes and directors Anand L Rai and Vishal Bharadwaj among others were also present at the event.

Earlier this month, Dhanush took part in the Los Angeles premiere of the film. He was accompanied by his sons Yatra and Linga. The Gray Man, which is set to stream on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix from July 22, stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Dhanush in pivotal roles, while actors Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura are also part of the cast.

Sharing an image of Dhanush where he is seen alongside Joe, Anthony and Vicky Kaushal, Netflix India tweeted, “BRB, finding a way to edit ourselves into these pictures of our faves at the Mumbai premiere of #TheGrayMan.”

BRB, finding a way to edit ourselves into these pictures of our faves at the Mumbai premiere of #TheGrayMan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m6SGugGi8l — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 21, 2022

A Vicky and Avik walked into a hug and made us the happiest ❤️#TheGrayMan @dhanushkraja @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/QCv0zYRzvh — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 20, 2022

The Gray Man is reportedly based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel. The story revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative who is chased by international assassins. Dhanush is playing Avik San, an assassin in the film. The Gray Man marks his second Hollywood film after Fakir.

When Dhanush was questioned about the most surprising part of the film and what was the one thing he did not expect from the filmmakers, the actor said, “To be very honest, I was very surprised that they knew about me. Whenever I had a conversation with anyone from the team through zoom calls since there were COVID protocols, they’d tell me about the schedule, I’d listen to all of it and ask ‘How did the Russos know about me?’ And they’d say they don't know. And then the stunt team would come in, they would be training me. And I’d again ask “how did the Russos know about me? I am being very honest, that’s the most surprising thing for me. I asked the question to everybody but them.” Joe responded to him saying, “Well, now you know”.

Speaking about the experience of working with the filmmakers, Dhanush said, “Working with them is so easy, and so simple. They are very to the point. They are very clear and focused about what they want and they don’t let you go till they get what they want. It is very easy to work with them.”Dhanush had also taken to Twitter to share a photo with the filmmakers and added a note welcoming them to India.