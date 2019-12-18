Pics of Dhanush’s handlebar moustache go viral

Kollywood

The shooting of this yet-to-be-titled film is currently happening in London where a major portion will be canned.

Pics of Dhanush with the handlebar moustache is going viral among the netizens. What makes it interesting is that the superstar and his father-in-law, Rajinikanth had sported the same moustache in Petta and the comparison becomes inevitable. Directed by Karthik Subburaj, the film is produced jointly by Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment. The shooting of this yet-to-be-titled film is currently happening in London where a major portion will be canned.

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead in this flick and it also has another actor from the Malayalam film industry, Joju George in an important role. Joju, who will be making his debut in Tollywood with this Dhanush starrer, is in London along with the rest of the cast and crew to shoot for his portions. He has a very meaty role to play in this gangster film and is very excited about it.

Besides Joju George in a pivotal role, the film will also feature Hollywood actor James Cosmo, well-known for starring in films like Braveheart, Troy, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, and the TV series Game of Thrones, in a prominent role. Santhosh Narayanan is doing the music composition for this flick with Shreyaas Krishna cranking the camera and Vivek Harshan handling the editing. There were rumours earlier that this film is titled Suruli and more recently reports emerged that it is titled Ulagam Suttrum Vaaliban. However, both these reports remain unconfirmed.

It is worth mentioning that Dhanush released the motion poster of his upcoming release Pattas online recently with the announcement that it will hit the marquee on January 26. Pattas is an action entertainer that is written and directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films. The film has music by Vivek - Mervin with Om Prakash cranking the camera and Prakash Mabbu in charge of the editing.

Content provided by Digital Native