In pics: Cricketer Vijay Shankar announces engagement to Vaishali Visweswaran

Indian cricketer Vijay Shankar announced his engagement through a social media post on Thursday. Vijay uploaded a photograph with his fiance Vaishali Visweswaran on Instagram and captioned it with a ring emoticon. His teammates were among his well-wishers as stars like KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer congratulated him. Abhinav Mukund and Jayand Yadav also congratulated Vijay Shankar after his announcement.

"Congratulations bro," KL Rahul wrote on Shankar's post and Vijay Shankar thanked him for his wishes. "Congrats bro," said spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who was recently engaged.

Vijay was part of the 2019 World Cup squad after he was picked as an all-rounder.He made his debut in a T20 game in 2018 and is set to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming 2020 IPL season in the United Arab Emirates.He has played 12 ODIs and 9 T20s for India.

The IPL is set to be held from September 19 to November 10 after it was postponed from its original summer slot due to the outbreak of coronavirus cases in india.

Despite hailing from a family of cricketers Vijay Shankar took a longer and difficult way to make his name. His father H Shankar was a former club cricketer. Vijay started out as a batsman who bowled off-spin.

In 2019, Vijay was chosen as the captain of the Tamil Nadu Ranji team. He has in the past thanked seniors like S Badrinath and Laxmipathy Balaji for helping him make a breakthrough in cricket. Badrinath was among the people wishing the cricketer following his announcement that he is engaged.

All photographs by NE Pictures.