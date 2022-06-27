In pics: Chennai Rainbow Pride march returns after two years, sees large crowd

This year’s event was held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chintadripet in Chennai was coloured with rainbow flags and other festivities as hundreds of people belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community, their allies, and others, participated in the Chennai Rainbow Pride and Self Respect Walk 2022, which was held at Langs Garden Road on Sunday, June 26. The event was organised by the Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition.

This year’s event was held after a long hiatus of two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants celebrated the event by dancing to the tune of the traditional parai instrument and adorning their pets with rainbow colored ornaments. They were seen holding up the iconic pride flag, placards, signs and banners demanding their rights and equality.

We have gathered! Chennai Pride starting in a while. Have a great time, Chennai! pic.twitter.com/gmVNyzmByY — Deepan Qweeter Kannan (@kannandeepan) June 26, 2022

Member of Parliament (MP) from Chennai South, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, also participated in the pride march this year, and later put out a tweet saying, “I am happy to extend my unconditional support and solidarity to people from the #LQBTQ community. Participated today in the pride parade in Chennai. This filled my heart with immense respect and love for the trans persons community. Let's strive for equality of our trans community members from the Parliament to our society. #prideparade #chennai #LGBTQCommunity #transpersons (sic)”.

Co-founder of Queer Chennai Chronicles, an LGBTQIA+ indie publishing and literary forum, took to Twitter and said that this year’s pride witnessed a larger number of people, compared to previous years. “Of all the years, yesterday’s pride parade in Chennai had the most crowd. Lovely to see a sea of people after two years,” he tweeted.

Of all the years, yesterday’s pride parade in Chennai had the most crowd. Lovely to see a sea of people after two years. June 27, 2022

The Hindu reported that the Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition said that they appreciated several positive developments in the state over the past two years. Amongst the issues they highlighted, were the inclusion of transgender men as members of the Transgender Welfare Board for the first time in its 14-year history. They also pointed out that the state mental health policy included LGBTQIA+ affirming mental health services and clinics had been set up in Chennai and Madurai, besides free bus travel being offered by the state government for transgender persons.

Hey Chennai Twitter,

Here is a thread of few pictures from today's #ChennaiPride march.#PrideMonth #Pride2022

Share max. https://t.co/hh5U1UO2fQ — Subash | Lax and Paambu stan account (@iamtheSubash) June 26, 2022

