In pics: Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza and others attend Upasanaâ€™s baby shower in Hyderabad

Earlier in the month of April, the couple had a baby shower in Dubai as well.

Actor Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela who are all set to welcome their first child, have thrown yet another intimate baby shower party to their close friends and well-wishers at their Hyderabad residence on Sunday, April 23. Pictures from the party were shared by Upasana on her social media handle on Monday.

For the party, Upasana was seen in a pink shimmery ensemble while Ram Charan sported black casuals. The party was attended by their close friends, including Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Pinky Reddy, Kanika Kapoor. The family members of both Ram Charan and Upasana were also in attendance, as per information shared by the actorâ€™s team. Earlier, in the month of April, the duo had a baby shower in Dubai as well.