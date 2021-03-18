In pics: Aishwarya Rajesh, Aparna Balamurali, Dhee and many others win JFW Awards

The awards, distributed by the Just for Women magazine, aim to give recognition to women working in the Tamil film industry.

Flix Kollywood

Graced with the presence of many celebrities from the Tamil film industry, the third edition of the JFW Movie Awards took place on March 13 this year, to celebrate the success of women on-screen and behind the lens in the Tamil film industry. The award show was held by Just for Women (JFW) magazine and presented by Twin birds and took place at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai this year.

Touted to be an award show with the highest number of awards for women under various categories, the awards were presented to the awardees by eminent personalities from Kollywood. The long list of celebrities who attended the event includes actors such as Gouri Kishan, Ashok Selvan, Arun Vijay, Bhagyaraj and Shantanu Bhagyaraj among others. Other experts from the industry such as singer Unnikrishnan, cinematographer PC Sreeram and singer Vijay Yesudas presented awards to the winners.

The award for Best Actress in a Women-centric Film was bagged by Aishwarya Rajesh for her performance in Ka Pae Ranasingam. She had previously received a special jury award at the Chennai International Film Festival and the Tamil Nadu governmentâ€™s Kalaimamani award for the same movie. Meanwhile, the award for Best Actress in a Lead Role was received by Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru. Filmmaker Sudha Kongara also bagged the Director of the Year for the same film.

Sneha won Best Actress under the Criticsâ€™ category for Pattas, while Simran bagged the Best Actress-OTT award for Paava Kadhaigal. Aangelina Abraham, who played Simranâ€™s on-screen daughter in Paava Kadhaigal also won the Best Child Artist award.

Ritu Varma took home the award for Best Debut Performance for her role in Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal. Vani Bhojan, who recently joined the star cast of the upcoming Vikram starrer Chiyaan 60, received the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Oh My Kadavule.

Experts who worked behind the lens were recognised for their work as well. Singer Dhee, whose recent project â€˜Enjoy Enjaamiâ€™ has garnered praises from across the globe, received the award for best playback singer with her song â€˜Kaatu Payaleâ€™ from the film Soorarai Pottru. The award for Best Cinematographer was bagged by Preetha Jayaraman for Vaanam Kottatum.

Ponmagal Vandhal bagged the Best Women-centric Film of the Year award. In the costume design space, the award was won by Poornima Ramaswamy for Soorarai Pottru.

Special recognition award was given to Kalidas Jayaram for Paava Kadhaigal. The Best Director-OTT award was received by Gautham Vasudev Menon for the same film.

Here are some of the images taken during the third edition of JFW Movie Awards: