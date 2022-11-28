In pics: Actors Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan get married in Chennai

Several members of the film industry attended the wedding, including filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Gautham Menon and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, actors Vikram Prabhu and Sivakumar among others.

Flix Wedding

Actors Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan got married in a traditional ceremony in Chennai on Monday, November 28. The wedding was reportedly attended by close friends and family members. Several members of the film industry were in attendance, including filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Gautham Menon and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, actors Vikram Prabhu, RK Suresh, Sivakumar, Ashok Selvan, Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani among others. Photos from the couple’s wedding are being shared on social media. Manjima is seen in an embellished white saree paired with gold jewellery, while Gautham Karthik is seen in a white veshti and shirt.

Gautham Karthik is the son of veteran Kollywood actor Murali Karthikeyan Muthuraman – better known by his stage name Karthik – and Ragini. Manjima is the daughter of veteran cinematographer Vipin Mohan and dancer Girija. Manjima and Gautham teamed up for the first time for the Tamil movie Devarattam, directed by M Muthaiah. As per media reports, the couple began dating in 2019.

Gautham and Manjima also took to social media to share photos from their wedding. The Pathu Thala actor shared the photos along with the caption: “Now and forever”. The actors also held a pre-wedding press conference last week and shared pictures from a photo shoot held at the time, on social media.

The actors made an official announcement about their relationship earlier in October. In an Instagram post, Manjima wrote, “Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favourite everything.”

In his post, Gautham had written that they started out as friends, but over time, they grew closer to one another and became partners. “We started by always pranking each other, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn’t stand our arguments. But little did I know that you were creating a bond, a beautiful bond between us. I decided to name this bond as ‘friendship’ at first. But it was stronger than that…You kept growing it…I named it as ‘best-friends’. But it grew stronger than that too…You kept nurturing it daily…You grew it stronger and stronger day by day. You’ve made ME stronger and stronger day by day than I ever believed I possibly could be,” the Kadal actor wrote in October.