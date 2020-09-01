In pics: Actor Vidyullekha Raman engaged to entrepreneur Sanjay

The actor made the announcement about the engagement which took place on August 26 and shared the pics.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Vidyullekha Raman aka Vidyu has shared the news of her engagement to Sanjay, a fitness consultant and an entrepreneur who runs Keto Chennai that specialises in selling keto and vegan gourmet products. The actor, who made her debut with Gautham Menon’s Neethane En Ponvasantham in 2012, shared a few photographs from an intimate ceremony that was held earlier on August 26.

“We got Roka-Ed! @lowcarb.india & I had our Roka Ceremony (formal announcement) on 26.08.2020 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our lil’ ray of sunshine & we couldn’t be more grateful for the love we received,” she wrote. “We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come,” she added.

Vidyu wore a beige coloured outfit with floral prints for the traditional ceremony and then changed into a baby pink outfit later. Sanjay was seen wearing a blue shirt for the ceremony, following which he changed into a black and burgundy outfit.

Daughter of actor Mohan Raman, Vidyu has starred in several Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films so far, focussing more onTelugu films over the last couple of years. She was last seen in the Telugu film Mathu Vadalara that released in 2019. In Tamil, her last release was in 2018, Panjumittai.

The young actor has been uploading photographs of her weight-loss journey on social media. Sharing two photographs of herself wearing the same T-shirt dress, one taken in 2017 and another in 2020, Vidyu wrote a little about her journey. “The Vidyu today is lighter on her feet, healthier, happier and has a better relationship with food and exercise. I love the girl on the left because she didn’t care what others thought of her but I love the girl on the right a lot more as she prioritised her health before anything else! I lost weight to prove a point to myself that I can achieve anything I set my mind on. Focus on YOU. Focus on your HEALTH,” reads her message.