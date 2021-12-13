In pics: Actor Rahman’s daughter Rushda’s wedding attended by Stalin, Mohanlal, others

The wedding was attended by Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, AR Rahman, and several actors including Mohanlal, Shobana and Suhasini Maniratnam.

Flix Wedding

Actor Rahman’s daughter Rushda Rahman married Althaf Navab on December 9. Photographs and videos of their lavish wedding ceremony, which had music composer AR Rahman, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in attendance, and major actors including Mohanlal, Suhasini Maniratnam and others, have flooded the internet, as fans wish the couple and their families amid the celebrations. Rushda is also the niece of music composer AR Rahman. Photographs of CM Stalin wishing the newlyweds, and posing along with actor Rahman, AR Rahman and other members of the family, have been doing the rounds on social media.

The bride Rushda shared several images from the wedding events on Instagram. “9.12.21 Only love and gratitude. With All your blessings Mr and Mrs Althaf Navab #AlthafsinaRush,” she wrote. Rushda is seen in an elaborate red bridal lehenga, while the groom Altaf is wearing a black embellished sherwani. Actors Mohanlal, Prabhu, Shobana, Suhasini, and many others also attended the wedding celebrations.

Rushda’s father Rahman, who is known by his stage names Raghuman and Raghu, has acted in many Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. He recently signed a film with actor Tiger Shroff, which marks his Bollywood debut. Rahman has been roped in for a pivotal role in Ganapath Part-1, helmed by director Vikas Bahl. The actor has reportedly undergone training in Hindi and gone through script reading sessions and makeup tests over the last three months, in preparation for his role. Recently, Rahman had shared an image with Vikas Bahl and Tiger Shroff.

Rahman also has director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan- I and Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline. The latter is an action thriller, the sequel to director Mysskin’s hit film Thupparivaalan. Thupparivaalan 2 marks actor Vishal’s directorial debut, and also stars actors Prasanna and Ashya in key roles.