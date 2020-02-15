In pics: Actor Nithiin gets engaged to girlfriend Shalini in Hyderabad

The pre-wedding function was held in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu actor Nithiin, who is best known for his roles in movies like Srinivasa Kalyanam and Chal Mohan Ranga, recently got engaged to his long time girlfriend Shalini.

Nithiin shared a few pictures from the ceremony on his Twitter account.

"Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk starts...Need your blessings," Nithiin captioned the pictures.

In the images, Nithiin can be seen donning a white dhoti. His fiancé Shalini chose an embellished lehenga for the occasion.

Some known faces from the film industry attended the engagement function. These include actors like Sai Dharam Tej, Brahmaji and Karthikeya Gummakonda. An India Today report says that Nithiin and Shalini are expected to get married on April 15, at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai. The family is expected to host a reception in Hyderabad afterwards.

Nithiin, son of Tollywood producer Sudhakar Reddy, made his acting debut in 2002 for the film Jayam.

Shalini has pursued Masters in Business Management from a UK university. She has known Nithiin for over eight years.