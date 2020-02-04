In pics: 11 women actors and dancers recreate Raja Ravi Varma paintings

The photographs are by G Venket Ram who's designed the calendar for the NAAM Charitable Trust founded by actor-director Suhasini Maniratnam.

Photographer G Venket Ram has designed a unique calendar for the year 2020 for the NAAM Charitable Trust, recreating the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma with south Indian women actors and dancers to celebrate "the spirit of Indian womanhood". NAAM, founded by actor-director Suhasini Maniratnam, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The limited edition calendars and booklets featuring the 12 women were launched at The Folly, Amethyst, in Chennai on February 3.

Proceeds from the sale of the items will be used to raise funds for empowering single women from under-served segments of society, a press release said.

The 12 women featured in the pictures are actors Khushbu, Shruti Haasan, Ramya Krishnan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samantha Akkineni, Nadhiya, Lissy and dancers Priyadarshini Govind and Chamundeshwari.

Credits for the images:

Photography: G Venket Ram

Post-production: Disha Shah

Styling: Amritha Ram

Make-up & Hair: Prakruthi Ananth

Calendar Design: Padmaja Venket Ram

Shruti Haasan 1 - Radha in moonlight

Nadiya - This painting reflects the private lives of women from different social backgrounds

Samantha - An expectant mother holding a fruit symbolic of a new life

Ramya Krishnan - Damayanti listens in rapt attention to the tales of Nala from the swan

Khushbu - Portrait of a Maharashtrian lady after a temple visit

Shobana - ‘There comes papa’ portrait of Ravi Varma 's daughter Mahaprabha

Aishwarya Rajesh - Portrait of a high minded woman, the Rani of Pudukottai

Lissy Lakshmi - Portrait of a royal woman from Kerala inspired by Ravi Varma 's style

Shruti Haasan 2 - Portrait of Rani of Kurupam

Lakshmi Manchu - Portrait of Rani Chimnabai 1 after whom Lakshmi Vilas palace in Tanjore is named.

Chamundeswari - Portrait of Maharani Lakshmi Bayi who became the senior rani of Travancore

Priyadarshini Govind - Kadambari, Portrait of a modern, intellectual Bengali lady

All images and captions reproduced with permission. Do not use the photographs without seeking permission of the creators.