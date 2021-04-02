Photos of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya on the sets of ‘Yaari No.1’ go viral

Ahead of the release of ‘Love Story’, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi and director Sekhar Kammula made an appearance on Rana Daggubati's celebrity chat show.

Flix Tollywood

Actors Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, who will be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie Love Story, have been attending events over the past few days to promote their film. Ahead of the release, photos of the duo taken along with the director of the movie, Sekhar Kammula, and actor Rana Daggubati on the sets of Rana’s celebrity chat show Yaari No.1, have gone viral. Sai Pallavi is seen in a deep green dress, while Naga Chaitanya is seen sporting a casual look in a semi-formal shirt and denim jeans in the photos.

Sharing the images on Twitter, fans expressed their excitement to watch the show.

Three episodes from the third season of Yaari No.1 have been released on the OTT Platform Aha Video, so far. The makers of the chat show are yet to reveal promo videos of the episode with Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya and Sekhar Kammula.

Sekhar Kammula, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya have also been taking part in other promotional events. Earlier on Thursday, Naga Chaitanya retweeted photos of the team taken during their interview with television anchor Suma Kanakala. The interview is likely to air on April 13, marking the occasion of Ugadi.

“Promotions in full swing. #Ugadi special interview being recorded with @chay_akkineni@Sai_Pallavi92an d @sekharkammula. Anchor is none other@ItsSumaKanakala #LoveStoryOnApril16th @SVCLLP @pawanch19 #AmigosCreations @adityamusic,” the tweet read.

The Sekhar Kammula directorial is gearing up for release on April 16. Apart from starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, the movie also features Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao and Devayani in pivotal roles. Love Story marks director Sekhar Kammula’s second collaboration with Sai Pallavi, after the 2017 Telugu movie Fidaa.

The four songs from the movie that have been released so far- ‘Saranga Dariya’, ‘Evo Evo Kalale’, ‘Aye Pilla’ and ‘Nee Chitram Choosi’ have garnered positive reviews from fans. The romantic- drama is bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Vijay C Kumar is the cinematographer, while Marthand K Venkatesh took care of the editing for Love Story.