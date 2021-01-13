Photos: Malayalam actor Pearle Maaneyâ€™s adorable baby shower

Pearle Maaney is married to actor Srinish Aravind, whom she fell in love with on â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Malayalam.

Actor Pearle Maaney and fellow Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Srinish Aravind are expecting a child together. Pearle shared adorable photos from the baby shower on Tuesday. The pictures show the joyful Pearle with Srinish as well as friends and family, sporting a mom-to-be tag around her belly.

The Ludo actor shared the photos on Instagram, where she is surrounded by loved ones. Pearle wore a flowy multcoloured floor length dress, while Srinish wore a blue shirt over black trousers. The dÃ©cor was filled with hues of bright pastels and showed a variety of confectionery including a rainbow themed cake, macarons, cake pops, and cupcakes.

Two of the photos shared by Pearle were with her husband where she is holding a toy babyâ€™s bottle in blue colour, while Srinish is holding another that is pink. In another photo, cutouts of â€˜boyâ€™ and â€˜girlâ€™ are placed side by side. A photo also showed Srinish on his knee, kissing Pearleâ€™s belly.

Pearle has worked as a video jockey and model while Srinish has acted in Malayalam and Tamil TV serials and short films. The duo met on Bigg Boss Malayalam hosted by Mohanlal. Srinish was a finalist on the show and Pearle was the first runner-up.

The couple had shared a video about their love in December 2018 with a song, called 'Pearlish - Fly With You', in Tamil. It showed their romantic moments together. The couple got married last year in May in Karakurissi in Palakkad in a Hindu ceremony, just days after they took their vows in a Christian ceremony.