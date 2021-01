Photos: Malayalam actor Pearle Maaney’s adorable baby shower

Pearle Maaney is married to actor Srinish Aravind, whom she fell in love with on ‘Bigg Boss’ Malayalam.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Pearle Maaney and fellow Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Srinish Aravind are expecting a child together. Pearle shared adorable photos from the baby shower on Tuesday. The pictures show the joyful Pearle with Srinish as well as friends and family, sporting a mom-to-be tag around her belly.

The Ludo actor shared the photos on Instagram, where she is surrounded by loved ones. Pearle wore a flowy multcoloured floor length dress, while Srinish wore a blue shirt over black trousers. The décor was filled with hues of bright pastels and showed a variety of confectionery including a rainbow themed cake, macarons, cake pops, and cupcakes.

Two of the photos shared by Pearle were with her husband where she is holding a toy baby’s bottle in blue colour, while Srinish is holding another that is pink. In another photo, cutouts of ‘boy’ and ‘girl’ are placed side by side. A photo also showed Srinish on his knee, kissing Pearle’s belly.

Pearle has worked as a video jockey and model while Srinish has acted in Malayalam and Tamil TV serials and short films. The duo met on Bigg Boss Malayalam hosted by Mohanlal. Srinish was a finalist on the show and Pearle was the first runner-up.

The couple had shared a video about their love in December 2018 with a song, called 'Pearlish - Fly With You', in Tamil. It showed their romantic moments together. The couple got married last year in May in Karakurissi in Palakkad in a Hindu ceremony, just days after they took their vows in a Christian ceremony.