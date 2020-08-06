Photos: Heavy rains lash Karnataka, flooding and landslides reported

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked ministers-in-charge of districts to stay in their respective districts as the state braces for more rains.

news Weather

The Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked ministers-in-charge of various districts in the state to stay in their respective districts as the state grapples with heavy rainfall which has resulted in flooding and landslides in several areas. There were reports of overflowing rivers and flooding of low-lying areas in northern districts of Belagavi and Ballari, and landslides were reported in Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu in the Malnad region of the state.

Kodagu received 117 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours, resulting in rivers overflowing and flooding low-lying areas and submerging low level-road bridges.