Photos Heavy rains lash Karnataka flooding and landslides reported

The Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked ministers-in-charge of various districts in the state to stay in their respective districts as the state grapples with heavy rainfall which has resulted in flooding and landslides in several areas. There were reports of overflowing rivers and flooding of low-lying areas in northern districts of Belagavi and Ballari, and landslides were reported in Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu in the Malnad region of the state.
Kodagu received 117 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours, resulting in rivers overflowing and flooding low-lying areas and submerging low level-road bridges.
The landslide in Brahmagiri hills near Talacauvery in Kodagu swept away two houses in the early hours of Thursday morning. Four persons are missing including a local priest Narayana Achar and his family members. Search efforts are underway to look for the missing persons after personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot.
Talacauvery temple on the foothills of Brahmagiri was also inundated with rain water overflowing from Bhagamandala river, which is the source of river Cauvery in the rich bio-diverse Western Ghats.
Very heavy and widespread rains were reported in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts in the coast region, and in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan and Haveri in the state's Malnad region as the southwest monsoon advanced and remained active.
Minor landslide in Kodagu
Ballari, Karnataka
Chikkodi, Belagavi, Karnataka
The state government has already released Rs 50 crore for flood relief efforts in Karnataka while the Opposition led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked the government to set up shelters to house residents who are at risk due to the heavy rains.
The state disaster management centre has sounded a red alert in the coastal, central and south interior areas in south Karnataka due to heavy rains and flooding. The state is bracing for further rains till the end of the week.