Phase 1 of Unlock 1.0: List of places that will be open in Karnataka from June 8

A phased reopening of areas outside the containment zones has been allowed by the Centre.

The first phase of the easing of the lockdown will be implemented in Karnataka from Monday, June 8. A phased reopening of areas outside the containment zones has been allowed by the Centre, and in areas, certain activities will be permitted, which were earlier prohibited. A night curfew will be in place from 9 pm to 5 am and the movement of people and vehicles outside is not allowed during this time.

Here is a full list of places and services that will open from June 8.

Restaurants

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services in the state, except in containment zones, are set to open. People above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities and pregnant women are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

At restaurants, takeaways would be encouraged, instead of dine-in and delivery personnel have been advised to leave the packet at the customer's door. Thermal screening and sanitiser dispensers will be mandatory at the entrance of all restaurants.

“Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate physical distancing is maintained. In restaurants, not more than 50% of the total seating capacity is allowed. Disposable menus are advised to be used. Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged,” the guidelines stated.

Shopping malls

Shopping malls across the state will also be opened from June 8. Only asymptomatic visitors shall be allowed to enter, and wearing a face mask is mandatory at all times. People above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities and pregnant women are advised to stay at home. There will be restrictions on the number of customers allowed to enter each store and also in elevators.

In food courts, not more than 50% of seating capacity is permitted to be occupied and tables will be sanitised each time a customer leaves. Gaming arcades and cinema halls inside malls will remain closed.

Places of religious worship

Places of worship across the state are set to open from Monday, June 8, except in containment zones. It has been recommended that devotees remove their footwear inside their own vehicle. People above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities and pregnant women are advised to stay at home. While leaving slippers outside, the family members must ensure that persons in high risk categories keep their footwear elsewhere before entering the place of worship. “If needed, they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves,” the Centre’s guidelines state.

A distance of six feet between devotees has to be mandated and the seating arrangement should be made in such a way that adequate physical distancing is maintained. “Touching of statues/idols/holy books etc. not to be allowed. In view of the potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible, recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed,” the guidelines state.

Zoos

The Karnataka government has also allowed zoos to open from June 8, provided all precautions are taken. Like other public places, sanitisation and taking necessary precautions have been mandated.

In a circular, the Zoo Authority of Karnataka stated that authorities have been asked to allow a particular number of visitors, taking into cognisance the infrastructure, space, facility and manpower to ensure physical distancing at all times. Accordingly, tokens should be issued for staggered entry of visitors for the day, the circular reads.

All the visitors and staff shall wear a face mask at all times and all safari vehicles should have an occupancy of not more than 50% of the total space available to ensure physical distancing of more than 1 meter. A barrier should ensure a distance of 1 meter between the animal and the visitors at all times. A nodal person shall be identified and trained to coordinate the COVID-19 activities and coordinate with the Health Department from time to time.

Places of work

As far as possible, work from home has been advised. Offices in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up. All officers and staff or visitors will be allowed entry only if they are using face cover or masks. The face cover or mask has to be worn at all times inside the office premises.

Parks and nurseries

Parks will continue to remain open from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm from June 8 as well, Lalbagh Director Chandrashekhar told TNM, adding that guidelines have not been issued yet. Nurseries located in and around Lalbagh will be open, he said.

Interstate travel

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements.

What will remain prohibited

Schools, colleges, educational training coaching institutions etc. will remain closed and will only be opened after consultations with stakeholders and a decision is expected to be taken in the month of July.

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs, will also not be permitted to travel.

Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain shut. Social, political, sports, entertainment and other large congregations will also not be allowed as of now. These will be allowed only in the third phase of Unlock 1.0, and the decision to open the same is expected to to be made in the coming weeks by the state government.