Phase 1 of Kochi Metro complete, Thaikuddam to Petta stretch inaugurated

In a virtual ceremony, CM Pinarayi inaugurated the last stretch of Kochi Metro’s Phase 1.

news Transport

The first phase of the Kochi Metro has been completed with the opening of the last stretch between Thaikkudam and Petta on Monday. In a virtual conference comprising of several ministers and administrative top brass, CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the plaque with a remote control and inaugurated the brand new Petta metro station.

The 1.33 kilometre stretch between Thaikkudam and Petta which was inaugurated is the last leg of Phase 1 of the Kochi Metro project and has been completed with Rs 6218 crore. With this, the total operational stretch of the metro is 25.2 kilometres.

While the Petta station had already been ready by February 2020, its inauguration was delayed due to metro services shutting down during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The virtual conference included Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri - who gave the Presidential address, Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, Ernakulam Collector Suhas Shivana and others.

Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta explained that the Kochi Metro was developed based on different themes such as art, culture, fauna, cuisine and history of Kerala.

The brand new Petta station was dedicated to the fishing community in Kerala, who, he said “are sons of the soil and brave hearts in the forefront of the devastating floods of 2018.”

The wall murals of Petta station celebrate the fishing community and also depict the different kinds of fishing done in the state.

Addressing Keralites, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that with the final 1.33 km stretch completed, Kochi Metro would be able to increase its ridership to 1 lakh commuters per day.

He also added that the approval to start work on phase 2 of Kochi Metro was under active consideration by the Centre, and that it would be conveyed soon.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also inaugurated the commencement of phase 1 B which will be from SN Junction to Tripunithara with a cost of Rs 356 crore. The Kerala government is also in the advanced preparative stage to start work on Phase 2.

Other initiatives and last mile connectivity

Kochi Metro is the first metro project to be commissioned with the advanced communication based train control using CBTC signaling system.

Apart from this, the Government of Kerala is also planning a water metro, unique initiative which will place Kochi on the global tourism map, Puri added. The water metro an integrated water transport project in the Greater Kochi Region. It is proposed by Kochi Metro and will also work as feeder service to Kochi Metro.

Several initiatives to improve last mile connectivity have also been taken. These are

1. E-autos, commenced as pilot project in two metro stations will now be scaled up to 200 autos to improve connectivity between station.

2. Airport feeder services termed Pawan Dhoot will connect Aluva Metro station to Cochin International Airport with the help of twin electric buses. The project is in association with Kerala Road Transport Corporation and will facilitate seamless connectivity to air passengers.

3. 5000 bicycles are also being deployed under the initiative of the Kochi Smart Mission for sustainable and eco-friendly travel between stations.

After inaugurating Petta station, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “A key objective of the state government is to put in place a seamless and safe public transportation system comprising of the Kochi Metro the public and private bus systems as well as the water transportation system which can provide a quick and efficient means of connecting people and places and connecting people with opportunities.

Metro opens up in phase manner

On Monday, metro services across Kerala and other states have been opened up in a phase manner.

“This phased opening up signifies the Centre’s intent to accelerate the opening of the economy, with the caution required in these difficult times. I request riders to ride responsively,” Hardeep Singh Puri added.