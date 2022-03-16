PFI workers in Bhatkal booked for allegedly enforcing bandh over hijab verdict

FIRs have been filed against activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly forcibly closing down shops in Bhatkal.

news Hijab Row

Karnataka police have lodged FIRs on activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI), including an advocate, for allegedly attempting to force closure of shops and observe bandh against the verdict of the special bench of the Karnataka High Court on the hijab issue, police said on Wednesday, March 16. According to police, cases have been registered against the accused persons at Bhatkal police station. The cases have been lodged against Azeem Ahmad, Mohiddeen Abeer, Shareek and advocate Taimur Hussain Gawayi.

The police have lodged FIRs under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 290 (public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were alleged to have forced closure of shops and commercial establishments on March 15, Tuesday, against the verdict of the Karnataka High Court upholding the government order allowing the government and college development committees to prescribe uniforms in schools and colleges.

The coastal town of Bhatkal is regarded as a communally sensitive region and the police have beefed up security in the area. The 'Tanjeem' organisation in Bhatkal had given out a call for bandh in the town and many traders had closed their shops voluntarily.

The ruling BJP and Hindutva organisations have alleged that PFI, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) are behind raking up the hijab row in the state.

Earlier on March 15, after the Karnataka High Courtâ€™s verdict, the Congress had said the onus of ensuring education of the girl child and maintaining peace and harmony lies on the BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Karnataka government should ensure that none is allowed to vitiate the atmosphere in schools and colleges and peace is not sacrificed for BJP's agenda of polarisation on communal lines. He said the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and all should await its verdict.