PFI case: NIA detains 4 people across Telangana and Andhra

Some of the people at whose residences and commercial establishments the NIA has conducted raids were given notice under 41 CrPC.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday detained four persons after conducting searches at multiple locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in a case registered against Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres in Nizamabad by Telangana Police earlier in July. On August 26, the NIA re-registered the same case and took up the investigation.

The names of the four detained have been withheld so far as the probe is ongoing, said source.

"Today, we conducted searches at 38 locations in Telangana (23 in Nizamabad, four in Hyderabad, seven in Jagityal, two in Nirmal, one each in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts) and at two locations in Andhra Pradesh (one each in Kurnool and Nellore districts) in the case relating to Abdul Khader of Nizamabad District, Telangana and 26 other persons," the official said.



He said that the accused were organising camps for imparting training to protest and to promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.



"During the searches conducted today, incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers, cash Rs 8,31,500 have been seized," the official said.



The case was initially registered on July 4 at 4-Town police station of Nizamabad city of Telangana. Four accused namely, Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Md Imran and Md Abdul Mobin were arrested by the Telangana Police.

All of them were booked under 120 A (criminal conspiracy), 120 B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) 153 A (promoting enmity), 141 (unlawful gathering) along with Unlawful Activities (Preventions) Act, 1967.

While families and PFI members alleged the Telangana police was witch hunting, the rights activists have alleged that the invoking of the provisions of UAPA in the case was unwarranted as the police have not established that any unlawful activity is advocated, abetted, advised or incited.