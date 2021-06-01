'Petta' to 'Psycho': 10 Tamil films on Netflix that will entertain you

From political thrillers to adventure and comedy, hereâ€™s a list of entertaining Kollywood films that are streaming on Netflix.

With lockdown restrictions implemented in many states across India, cinema lovers must once again depend on over-the-top (OTT) platforms to watch their favourite movies. Although the theatrical release of several Kollywood films has been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, there are several films that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. From political thrillers and adventurous heists to romantic dramas and anthology films, hereâ€™s a list of new, interesting Kollywood films that are available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Mandela

Debutant director Mandonne Ashwinâ€™s Mandela, featuring Yogi Babu, is a political satire. It revolves around a local election with two rivals vying to win by any means necessary, and a barber suddenly becomes a powerful man as he has the deciding vote. Mandela is produced by S Sashikanth and Ramachandra of YNOT Studios and co-produced by Balaji Mohan of Open Window Productions. The film is titled after the late South African President Nelson Mandela.

Read: 'Mandela' review: Yogi Babu's political satire is enjoyable despite stumbles

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

The Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is based on two online scammers who mend their fraudulent ways once they start dating two girlsâ€” until the tables turn. Helmed by Desingh Periyasamy, this comedy garnered positive reviews from fans. Bankrolled jointly by Anto Joseph Film Company and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal also stars debutante actors Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian in pivotal roles. Director Gautham Menon is also seen in a prominent role as DCP Prathap Chakravarthi.

Read: â€˜Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaalâ€™ review: Dulquer-Ritu film is a fun crime comedy

Aelay

This comedy-drama film is written and directed by Halitha Shameem and features Samuthirakani, Manikandan, Madhumathi and Saranya Ravichandran in the lead. Filled with humour and intrigue, the film revolves around a son, who returns to his village upon his fatherâ€™s death. An unexpected turn of events pushes him to reconsider his opinions about his father. The film is bankrolled by Vikram Vedha fame director duo Pushkar-Gayathri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films. Aelay has music by Kaber Vasuki and Arul Dev.

Andhaghaaram

Marking the directorial debut of filmmaker V Vignarajan, this slow-burn suspense thriller stars actors Arjun Das, Vinod Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran and Mishan Ghosha among others. Based on the lives of a blind government clerk in a library, a dispirited cricketer and a psychiatrist with a troubled past, the movie is loaded with dark twists and supernatural elements. Andhaghaaram is jointly produced by A for Apple, Passion Studios and O2 Pictures.

Read: 'Andhaghaaram' review: A mostly engaging thriller with great performances

Asuraguru

Asuraguru is an action thriller written and directed by filmmaker A Raajdheep. It features actors Vikram Prabhu, Mahima Nambiar, Subbaraju and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film explores the life of a high-tech thief, who has a knack of evading the law. With high-octane action sequences and suspenseful twists, the heist film keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Super Deluxe

Co-written, co-produced and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe features four interwoven stories played parallelly to one another. Starring an ensemble cast including actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil and Ramya Krishnan among others, Super Deluxe was acclaimed by critics. Directors Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K Sekar and Mysskin have written the additional screenplay for the film.

Read: 'Super Deluxe' review: A wildly fun absurd drama that raises larger questions

Petta

Led by Kollywood star Rajinikanth, Petta tracks the life of an affable college warden, who fights an old enemy who resurfaces and challenges to expose his violent past. Filled with romance, comedy and action sequences, this Karthik Subbaraj directorial features talented actors such as Vijay Sethupathi, Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha, Bobby Simha, Sananth, Megha Akash, Malavika Mohanan and Mahendran, among others.

Read: 'Petta' review: This tribute to Rajinikanth comes alive in the second half

Sillu Karrupati

This romantic anthology is written, edited and directed by Halitha Shameem. It stars Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Manikandan K, Nivedhithaa Sathish, â€˜Krav Magaâ€™ Sreeram, Leela Samson, Sara Arjun and Rahul in the lead roles. Sillu Karrupati follows four stories of people from different age groups, and underlines how the stories are bound together by love. The film was bankrolled by Venkatesh Veineni of Divine Productions, while it was presented by Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment.

Read: 'Sillu Karupatti' review: A sweet but not overly sweet film to end this year with

Psycho

Mysskinâ€™s Psycho is a treat for fans of the psycho-thriller genre. The movie revolves around the life of a blind man who attempts to rescue the love of his life from a serial killer, and ends up discovering dark details about the murdererâ€™s disturbing past. Psycho stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen, Raj Kumar Pitchumani and Singampuli.

Read: 'Psycho' review: Mysskin delivers a superb, poetic, serial killer thriller

Paava Kadhaigal

Directed by filmmakers Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran, this Netflix film gives roles of a lifetime to actors like Kalidas Jayaram, Simran, Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi. An anthology of four short films, Paava Kadhaigal explores casteist and patriarchal notions of honour. The anthology features an ensemble cast which includes actors Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Anjali, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Simran, Gautham Menon, Aadhitya Baaskar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi and Hari Krishnan. While actor Kalidas Jayaram received praises for his performance as the trans character in Sudha Kongarajâ€™s portion Thanga, the film received flak for casting a cis actor to play the role of a trans person.

Read: 'Paava Kadhaigal' review: An uneven anthology film on caste, gender, honour

(With inputs from Netflix)