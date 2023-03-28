‘A petrolhead in the truest sense’: BBC TopGear India cover features Dulquer Salmaan

Dressed in all black, Dulquer Salmaan stands by a sleek, red Audi RS e-tron GT in the collector’s edition magazine.

Flix Entertainment

Fans of Dulquer Salmaan have always admired the star’s enviable automotive collection, as much as they have his acting skills and personal charm. On Monday, March 27, the star announced some exciting news for the auto-enthusiasts among his fans — that DQ has been featured on the cover of BBC TopGear India on the third-anniversary edition of the magazine.

Dressed in all black, a dapper DQ stands by a sleek, red Audi RS e-tron GT in the collector’s edition magazine. The cover story titled “From classics to exotics: Dulquer Salmaan’s obsession for cars,” promises a “very insightful and heartwarming conversation with the Supercharged Star.”

Revealing the third-anniversary cover on its social media handles, BBC TopGear India said, “There are celebrities who love cars and then there’s Dulquer Salmaan. Even before he became an actor, he was a petrolhead in the truest sense of this term with a mission to acquire some of the rarest gems on wheels.”

The post further read, “As our third anniversary was approaching, we wanted to get someone on board who defines the word ‘Petrolhead’ and no other name came to mind other than Dulquer Salmaan! And then, off we went to Dubai’s Autodrome circuit to hoon around in a Audi RS e-Tron GT with DQ riding shotgun.”

Dulquer Salmaan made no attempts to hide his excitement at being featured on the cover when he took to Instagram to write, “A big bucket list dream come true for me. Featuring on the cover of TopGear for their third Anniversary Issue.”

About the experience shooting for the cover story, he wrote, “It was a weekend that felt less like work and more like play. I got to fool around at the Dubai Autodrome in an Audi RS E-Tron GT and a Mclaren GT as part of my job.”