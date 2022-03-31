Petrol prices hiked by 80 paise per litre: Chennai at Rs 107.45, Bengaluru Rs 107.30

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai was at Rs 107.45 per litre, up from Rs 106.69; in Bengaluru, it was Rs 107.30 per litre, up from Rs 106.46; and in Hyderabad, it was at Rs 115.42, up from Rs 114.52.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre as against Rs 101.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre each.

Meanwhile, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing "hollow dreams" of employment to the youth.

Gandhi used the hashtag "RozSubahKiBaat" with his tweet attacking the prime minister on a range of issues.

"Prime Minister's daily to-do list - how much increase in petrol, diesel and gas rates, how to stop discussion on people's expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth, which public sector company to sell and how to make farmers more helpless," the former Congress president said in a tweet in Hindi.

