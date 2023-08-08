Petition seeking sealing of Gyanvapi dismissed by Allahabad HC

The PIL was filed on August 2, seeking directions to the state government and district administration to seal the entire Gyanvapi mosque without affecting the survey by the Archeological Society of India.

The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, August 8, dismissed as withdrawn a Public Interest Litigation petition seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to seal the Gyanvapi premises without affecting the archaeological survey order of the Varanasi court.

The court dismissed the petition, filed by Jitender Singh “Visen”, Rakhi Singh, and others as withdrawn after the petitioners’ counsel made a prayer to approach the appropriate forum as per law and file an application for the reliefs claimed in the PIL. A bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order.

