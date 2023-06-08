PETA urges Karnataka government to retain anti-cow slaughter law

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has written to the Karnataka government, urging them not to amend the anti-cattle slaughter law introduced by the BJP government in 2020. The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle (Amendment) Bill, 2020, prohibits the slaughter of all cattle except terminally ill cattle and buffaloes over the age of 13.

In a letter addressed to Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, Kiran Ahuja, Manager of Vegan Projects in PETA India, expressed concerns over the minister's statements about revoking the cow slaughter ban in the state. Ahuja suggested alternative measures to promote cruelty-free practices, such as supporting dairy farmers in transitioning to non-dairy milk production using local crops like cashews and millet. The letter also proposed exploring sustainable alternatives to leather, such as utilising grapes instead of cow skin.

The minister had questioned the disparity in allowing the slaughter of buffaloes while prohibiting the slaughter of cows in the state. Ahuja's letter highlighted the plight of male cows that are often abandoned or sent for slaughter as they are considered unproductive by the dairy industry. The letter also emphasised the suffering cows endure during overcrowded and suffocating transportation.

Additionally, Ahuja advocated for plant-based milk alternatives, citing the higher environmental impact of cow's milk in terms of greenhouse gas emissions and land usage.

PETA's letter concluded by urging the government to maintain the ban on cow slaughter and promote vegan businesses and the production and consumption of plant-based foods in the state.

It should be noted that the transport of cows from Karnataka to other states is still permitted under the existing anti-cattle slaughter law. However, farmer groups in Karnataka have criticised the legislation, expressing concerns about the burden of caring for old cows. Farmers, who previously sold their old cows at cattle fairs, reported a significant decline in business and questioned the government's lack of initiatives to establish goshalas (cow shelters) for the care of ageing cattle. The Karnataka High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the state government's compliance affidavit regarding the establishment of goshalas to address the issue of stray cattle.

The anti-cattle slaughter law has also faced criticism due to its impact on meat export industries, which predominantly employ Dalits and Muslims. Activists and experts have highlighted the risks associated with transporting cattle, even for legitimate purposes, as incidents of attacks on Muslim cattle transporters by self-proclaimed 'cow protectors' have been reported since the law came into effect. In a tragic incident in April 2023, a cattle transporter named Idrees Pasha was attacked and killed by a Hindutva extremist near a police station in Sathanur, Ramanagara district.