A person with Murasoli is DMK, one with Thuglak is intelligent: Rajinikanth stirs row

Rajinikanth was speaking at Tamil magazine Thuglak’s 50th anniversary function in Chennai.

“If someone is seen carrying Murasoli, you can tell that they belong to DMK. If someone is seen carrying Thuglak, you can tell that he’s intelligent.” Actor Rajinikanth, who was speaking at the Tamil magazine Thuglak’s 50th anniversary function, organised in Chennai on Tuesday evening has kicked up a fresh controversy with this statement.

Heaping praises upon Thuglak founder Cho Ramaswamy, Rajinikanth said that Cho has created a whole “breed” of people with his magazine. “News that is true is like milk and when they mix lies in it like water, people may not know the difference between truth and the lies. Milk and water have to be separated,” he said to resounding applause from the audience.

He went on to add, “In today’s time, it is very important for us to have a journalist like that of Cho Ramasamy. Times are bad, things are in a bad state today in society and in politics. Media is what can save us today. News houses have a big responsibility. Some news channels are affiliated to certain parties, and so they write about them even if they do good or bad. But the media houses that call themselves neutral, they have to give the people the truth.”

S Gurumurthy, Thuglak’s Editor later came up on stage, answering questions on Rajini’s entry into politics, while the latter was seated among the audience. He also heaped praises on Prime Minister Modi calling him a “strong leader” and a “righteous man”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pre-recorded message was played to the audience. Beginning with Pongal wishes in Tamil, Modi spoke about his plans for the state in defence, textile and fisheries.

The event that was held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai was also attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The invite had specifically requested attendees to not wear black, a colour that is often associated with Dravidian ideology.