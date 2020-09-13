Periya twin murder case: Kerala govt moves SC against CBI probe

The case pertains to the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Keralaâ€™s Kasaragod in 2019. A CPI(M) local leader is the key accused in the case.

Weeks after a division bench of the Kerala High Court upheld the decision by a single bench allowing a CBI probe into the controversial Periya twin murder case, the CPI(M)-led LDF government in the state has moved the Supreme Court with an appeal. The state government has asked the SC to immediately stay the High Court order, reports News 18 Malayalam.

The controversial case pertains to the murder of 22-year-old Kripesh and 24-year-old Sharath Lal, two Youth Congress workers in Keralaâ€™s Kasaragod. CPI(M) local leader Peethambaran is the key accused in the murder of the duo which happened in February 2019.

The Kerala High Court on the plea of the parents of the youths had ordered a CBI probe into the case last October. The government had then moved a division bench of the Kerala High Court against the order, but the division bench had also dismissed the appeal and upheld the CBI probe. Though the division bench upheld the CBI probe, it had quashed the single bench decision of rejecting the chargesheet submitted by the Crime Branch in the case. Reportedly, the division bench has said that the trial court can consider reports to be filed by CBI and the chargesheet filed by the Crime Branch.

The state government has now reportedly stated in the Supreme Court that since the High Court has upheld the chargesheet, there was no need for a CBI probe as it states that investigation by the police is on the right track.

Though it had been almost a year after the High Court ordered a CBI probe into the case, the investigation agency in August had stated in the High Court that it has not been able to move ahead with the probe as the appeal filed by the state government in the division bench had not resolved the case. It is following this that the division bench upheld the single bench order for CBI probe. But within weeks, the state government has approached the SC.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Congress party, have lashed out at the government, saying that it should not use the stateâ€™s exchequer to appeal in a case where CPI(M) leaders are the prime accused. Congress MLAs had earlier in the state assembly alleged that the government had spent a hefty amount for leading lawyers who appeared against the CBI probe in High Court.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy reportedly said that it was heartbreaking to hear that the state government moved SC against the CBI probe.

