JSK Sathishkumar the producer who backed films like Paradesi, Thanga Meenkal, Kuttram Kadithal, Taramani and Peranbu has tested positive for novel coronavirus disease. Sathishkumar took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment.

In his tweet, he has said that he tested himself for the disease after showing symptoms like fever and body pain. He also mentioned that he has taken all precautions as per the doctor's advise and requested his friends and colleagues in the industry who came in direct contact with him over the past few days to undergo COVID-19 test.

Today for me Deducted #covid have symptoms fever body pain undergoing treatment suggest people who had contact with me for past few days to undergo Covid test #besafe â€” JSK Satishkumar (@JSKfilmcorp) October 26, 2020

Producer-turned-actor Sathishkumar started his cinema carrer as a distributor who has distributed many Hollywood films such as Rush House 3, The Forbidden Kingdom, Live Free or Die Hard and Rambo in Tamil Nadu. Later he ventured into production and all his production and distribution ventures will have a unique USP.

He made his debut as an actor with Taramani portraying a supporting role before he made a cameo appearance in Peranbu. Currently, he has in Agni Siragugal, Kabadadaari, and Ranjit Jeyakodi's untitled film as acting assignments.

In Agni Siragugal he will be seen playing a negative character who will have travel with Arun Vijay throughout the film. He will be seen in both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the remake of the hit Kannada film Kavaludaari, which are titled Kabadadaari and Kapatadhaari, respectively. He was also roped in to play Harbhajan Singh's friend in the upcoming film titled Friendship.

He is also part of Ranjith Jayakodiâ€™s new film who shot in fame with Puriyatha Puthir, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum. It is a female-centric movie with Bindu Madhavi playing the lead, in which he will be seen playing the main antagonist.

He currently awaits the release of Andava Kaanom, his next production venture. Written and directed by newcomer Velmadhi, Sriya Reddy, of Thimiru fame, is back on screen after nine years with this film, adding more to the expectations.

The film was supposed to skip theatrical release and premiere on OTT platform but it is currently embroiled in a legal tussle. A cinema equipment supplier named Chengiah had saught for a stay for the film's OTTrelease on claims that Sathishkumar owed him over Rs 1 crore.

