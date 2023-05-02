‘People will teach a lesson to those who termed Modi 'useless'’: Bommai

“The opposition parties, out of frustration, are making cheap remarks and doing negative campaigning. People will vote only for those who have worked for them," Bommai said at a poll rally in Mysuru.

news Politics

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Monday, May 1, said that the Congress leaders are “indulging in cheap talk due to the fear of losing the assembly election.” He said that the Congress MLA Priyank Kharge termed Modi as 'useless'. Bommai appealed to the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to teach a lesson to the Congress.

Speaking at a poll rally in Mysuru in favour of Krishnaraja BJP candidate Srivatsa, he said that Mysuru was a historic, heritage, and world-famous city and the BJP has been strong in the last three decades. "The people have voted for the MLAs and MPs. The turnout of the people clearly indicates that Srivatsa will get elected by a big margin. We are trying to get positive votes through the programs of the double-engine government. But the opposition parties, out of frustration, are making cheap remarks and doing negative campaigning. People will vote only for those who have worked for them," he said.

The CM said that both the state and Union governments have implemented several schemes such as the Kisan Samman for farmers, Ayushman Bharat for public healthcare, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in both the urban and rural areas to build houses and the Vidyanidhi scheme for the children of farmers and agricultural labourers. “Mysuru has been developed under the Smart City project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves Mysuru and its citizens. The PM selected Mysuru for celebrating Yoga Day. Those who love Modi must vote for Srivatsa,” he said.

"As the CM, I have given grants of over Rs 250 crore for the celebration of Dasara along with an additional Rs 5 crore and implemented the Mysuru Tourism Circuit. Mysuru has been an international tourism destination. Work is in progress and next year the number of tourists visiting the city will double. Rs 80 crore has been given to rebuild a hospital and impetus given to women's programs," he further added.

Out of frustration, the Congress is giving the guarantee of 10 kilograms of free rice but it was given during the regime of former BJP CM Yediyurappa. The Congress government reduced the quantity to five kilograms. The Congress leaders are deceiving the voters just for the sake of votes, Bommai stated.