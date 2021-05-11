People line up at wine shops as Telangana announces lockdown

Several consumers showed up at wine shops soon after the govt announced its decision to impose a lockdown.

news Liquor

Even as the Telangana state government announced a 10-day partial lockdown from 10 am to 6 am amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, long lines were seen at different alcohol shops in Hyderabad and other places on Tuesday. The scenes of long queues and crowds were reported soon after the Telangana Cabinet decided to impose a lockdown in the state after a Cabinet meeting held at Pragati Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raoâ€™s camp office on Tuesday.

Reports in local media and videos, photos on social media show people barely following physical distancing rules as they wait to buy alcohol.

People lined up at different wine& liquor stores in Hyderabad amid the Govt decision to impose a ten days lock down with exceptions in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. pic.twitter.com/RzAQiJjXgg â€” CharanTeja (@CharanT16) May 11, 2021

Similar scenes were reported across wines shops in Secundrabad's Bhoiguda area, near Bagga wines at Koti area, and New Dimple Wines at Lakdikapul area.

People were also seen buying groceries and other essentials in some places of the city. However, the rush and crowds at the wine stores by flouting the physical distancing norms seems to be out of fear of closure of wine shops from Wednesday as part of the lockdown.

However, the Telangana Chief Ministerâ€™s Office said, "The state Cabinet has decided to implement the lockdown for ten days from 10 am on Wednesday, May 12.It has decided that there would be an opportunity for all activities from 6 am to 10 am. The Cabinet has decided to call for global tenders for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine."

The State Cabinet has decided to impose #lockdown for 10 days starting 10 am tomorrow. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities. The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring #Covid19 vaccine. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 11, 2021

The government decision came amidst the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy expressing disappointment and anxiety over the COVID-19 management in the state when compared to other states.