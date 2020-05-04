People in Bengaluru can move without pass from 7 am to 7 pm: Police Commissioner

This is not applicable to people living in containment zones.

news Coronavirus

“From tomorrow (Monday), you do not need a pass to move in Bengaluru between 7 am and 7 pm. After 7 pm and upto 7 am the following morning, you are not allowed to move, even if you have a pass, except for medical and essential services. Checkpoints will remain and your ID may be asked. Please be responsible,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a tweet.

The Commissioner told TNM, "People have to behave responsibly. After 7 pm, no one can travel except for medical emergencies. The orders can be reversed if COVID-19 cases increase. No cab aggregators, autos or metro allowed."

The Union government had classified three districts in Karnataka as ‘Red Zone’ on May 1 — Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru. However, states were given powers to relax lockdown norms with certain conditions.

The new norms were introduced after Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar issued an order to relax lockdown norms in the state starting Monday.

The barricades placed in various areas across the city will continue to remain. Vehicles are not allowed to travel over a speed of 30km per hour.

Liquor shops are mandated to have CCTV cameras outside their outlet and must be shut by 7 pm.

According to the Chief Secretary’s order, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts have been considered as one unit, and movement of people considered as essential service persons, between these districts, will be allowed only after employees show a letter issued by the respective organisations and their employment ID. No other inter-district movement, apart from those with passes, is allowed.

There, however, will not be any such relaxation in 123 containment zones in the state, including 23 in Bengaluru. Lockdown will continue in these containment zones.

Stringent lockdown norms will also apply for those under the “high-risk category” or people with comorbidities.

In an order on Sunday, the Chief Secretary has also said that 100% government staff from all the offices of various departments, which are mentioned as essential services, should report to the duty from May 4 in the three districts in ‘red zone’.

All Group A (high-ranking officers) and Group B (junior non-gazetted commissioned) officers and 33% of Group C (assistant staff like clerks, stenographers, typists, assistants) and Group D (supporting staff like drivers, cleaners, guards) staff in other departments in red zone districts will attend work.

One hundred per cent staff of all offices in all other Orange and Green Zones districts should report to duty from May 4, the order said.

What's allowed in red zone outside containment areas

> Movement of vehicles between 7 am and 7 pm with a maximum of two persons in a four-wheeler

> Industrial establishments that can function include those in Special Economic Zones, Export Oriented Units, industrial estates, industrial townships with access control, manufacturing units of essential goods, production units that require continuous process and their supply chain, manufacturing of IT hardware, jute industry with staggered shifts.

> In situ construction activities, where the workers are living on-site and do not require to move from one place to another for work.

> Standalone shops, neighbourhood shops in residential areas,

>E-commerce activities will be permitted only for essential services

> Private offices can operate with up to 33% strength

What is not allowed

> Malls, theatres, shopping complexes, market complexes and markets are shut

> Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd will not operate public transport facilities. People travelling to work will have to use their own vehicle or office pick up.

> All domestic and international air travel of passengers except for medical services and air ambulance

> All passenger trains except for the security trains operated by the Ministry of Home Affairs

> Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut

> All religious and political gatherings

Special buses for Vidhana Soudha staff

The Karnataka government on Sunday released a list of bus routes to reach Vidhana Soudha for state government employees. In an order signed by Chief Secretary Vijaya Bhaskar, a total of 50 bus routes were announced. The order specifically said that the buses cannot be used by the general public.

According to the order, In the east zone, the buses will start from Gunjuru, HSR Layout Central Public Works Department Complex, among others.

Similarly, in the west zone, buses will ply from Bengaluru University quarters, Tavarekre, Bharath Nagara, Vidhana Soudha Layout, Bidadi, Bhavani Nagara 2nd stage.

In the north zone, buses will ply from Devanahalli, Neelamangala, Cauvery Nagara, Hessaragahatta.