'Pelli Choopulu' Tamil remake shooting wrapped up

The remake has Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the lead pair.

Pelli Choopulu, a low-budget indie rom-com starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma in the lead that had won over everybody including filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Directed by debutant Tharun Bhascker, the film had been the talk of the town since its release and was called the best Telugu film of the decade.

The film is now being made in Tamil and it has Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the lead pair. The film is being directed by Karthik Sundar, an associate of AL Vijay. The latest update is that the makers have wrapped shooting of the film. The yet-untitled film is likely to hit the screens during the Summer holidays.

Produced by Koneru Satyanarayana of A Studios LLP and A Havish Pictures, SP Cinemas has executed the film. The technical crew comprises of Vishal Chandrasekhar composing the music and Krishnan Vasant has cranked the camera.

It may be recalled here that the Tamil remake rights of Pelli Choopulu was bagged by Gautham Menon. Vishnu Vishal and Tammannah were to play the lead pair with Senthil Veerasamy of Rajathandhiram fame roped in to direct the film.

However, the project, which was titled Pon Ondru Kandein, failed to materialise owing to financial issues and there was no further news about its development. Sources in the know say that Gautham Menon has sold the remake rights to another production house, which is now ensuring the remake is done.

Meanwhile, Harish’s recently wrapped up shooting for the remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor titled Dharala Prabhu. The remake is being directed by Krishna Marimuthu, who made his debut a couple of years with Naga Chaitanya starrer Telugu action thriller Yudham Sharanam. The makers have released the trailer of the film on Monday which has been well received by the audiences.

The film also has veteran comedian Vivek playing the doctor and in the original, the character was played by Annu Kapoor. The film will have eight music directors - Vivek-Merin duo, four-member Tamil rock band Oorka, British playback singer Inno Genga, and Sean Roldan. The technical crew comprises Selvakumar who is in charge of the cinematography with Sathish Surya of Irudhi Suttru and Soorarai Pottru fame taking care of the editing.

