Pearle Maaneyâ€™s pregnancy reveal vlog is breaking the internet

It is perhaps the self-aware sarcasm that makes Pearleâ€™s pregnancy reveal stand out, earning almost three million views in less than a day.

Flix Entertainment

Popular actor and Malayali YouTuber Pearle Maaneyâ€™s pregnancy reveal vlog is breaking the internet, with fans gushing over it. In the video, Pearle herself appears as the nosy Sumalatha aunty next door who barges into Pearle and her husband Srinish Aravindâ€™s apartment asking whether she is pregnant. The couple put her speculations to rest by confirming the pregnancy, along with their four-year-old daughter Nila, who herself is a social media darling of many.

Towards the end of the video, after Pearle and Srinish manage to have Sumalatha aunty out of their apartment, they see a video on their phones, posted by her, urging viewers to click on the link to know what Pearleâ€™s big surprise is. The video takes a light jibe at sensational YouTube portals that snoop into the personal lives of celebrities for viral content. It is perhaps this kind of self-aware sarcasm that makes Pearleâ€™s pregnancy reveal stand out, earning almost three million views in less than a day.

Pearle and Srinish confirm in the video that she is now three months pregnant, explaining why the couple has not been regular at posting many videos over the last few months. Her husband explains in the reveal vlog that since she needed rest in the first trimester, they have been focusing on her health, and thanks their fans for their concerns and love.

The video ends with the couple seeking good wishes and prayers from their viewers, also promising that they will be back on track with interesting YouTube content now that Pearle is out of the rest period.

Pearly, who began her career as an anchor of live shows and television programmes, hosted three seasons of the reality show D 4 Dance. She also debuted on the big screen with a minor role as a biker in Dulquer Salmaanâ€™s Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi. She then appeared in movies like Ludo, The Last Supper, Double Barrel, Pretham, Njan, and Jo and the Boy. She also emerged as the runner-up in the first season of the Big Boss Malayalam show hosted by Mohanlal and got married to Srinish Aravind, her co-participant.

Pearleâ€™s YouTube channel mostly features videos about her personal life and her family, especially her daughter Nila. The enthusiastic toddler is a fan favourite with her tantrums and cool comebacks to her mother. She has almost 3.7 million followers on Instagram and 2.6 million on YouTube, with most of her videos garnering a few million views as soon as they are posted.

Watch Pearleâ€™s viral video here: